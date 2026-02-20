Gov. Whitmer: MI's High School Graduation Rate Reaches Record Level

February 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Education on Friday announced that Michigan’s 2025 four-year graduation rate once again improved to the highest level since the state adopted the federal formula for calculating the rate in 2008, according to data released today.



“I know how much hard work students and parents do to walk across the stage and receive a high school diploma,” said Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I’m proud to announce Michigan’s graduation rate has risen to 84%. Since I took office, we’ve made record investments in education, from helping schools buy the latest textbooks and technology to delivering free breakfast and lunch to all 1.4 million public school students. Let’s keep working together to boost Michigan’s graduation rate and help every young person ‘make it’ in Michigan.”



“Michigan’s historically high graduation rate is a reflection of the efforts of Michigan students, educators, families and communities as well as state leaders,” said State Superintendent Dr. Glenn Maleyko.



“It takes all of us collaborating to put Students First and support them so they can graduate, be successful in postsecondary endeavors, and realize their dreams. There’s more work to do because we want all students to graduate, but we know we can make further progress while also improving other student outcomes such as literacy.”



According to Gov. Whitmer's office, the state's graduation rate increased to just over 84%, up by 1.2 percentage points from 82.8% the previous year. The 2024 rate had been a record-high until the 2025 data released today by the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information (CEPI).Michigan’s four-year dropout rate improved to 7.1%, down from 7.7% in the previous year. The five-year graduation rate improved by nearly 1 percentage point, to 85.8%.



The new data represent progress toward Goal 5 in Michigan’s Top 10 Strategic Education Plan, to increase the percentage of all students who graduate from high school, according to the governor's office.



Rigorous secondary school programs in Michigan such as Career and Technical Education have contributed to the improved graduation rate. These programs are the focus of Goal 4, to expand secondary learning opportunities. Career and Technical Education programs provide students with opportunities to experience work-based learning in career paths such as skilled trades, agriculture, public safety, information technology, and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, among many others.



The other rigorous secondary school programs are dual enrollment, which allows students to earn college credit while in high school; Early Middle College, which provides for high school students to enroll in and complete a college program of study while in high school; advanced placement courses, college-level classes taken in high school; and International Baccalaureate, which provides a rigorous international education.



All these programs have experienced enrollment increases in recent years and some have reached record highs.



Michigan’s four-year graduation rate increased for 14 of 17 student groups. The largest rate increases were for homeless students (4.6 percentage points), military-connected students (3.8 percentage points), African American students (2.6 percentage points), economically disadvantaged students (1.5 percentage points), and Hispanic/Latino students (1 percentage point).



Of the largest 20 districts in the state, 16 saw increases in graduation rates. On average, these 20 districts saw an increase of more than 1.4% in their graduation rates. Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) had the largest increase among these 20 districts, with a 5.1% increase. This follows increase of 3.8% and 3.2% in the past two years.



Of these 20 largest districts, Troy School District had the highest graduation rate, at 98.3%. This district had the highest four-year graduation rate in the prior year as well.