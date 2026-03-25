Gov. Whitmer, MiLEAP Announce Record Enrollment in PreK for All

March 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday announced nearly 55,000 children are enrolled in the Great Start Readiness Program, the state’s primary PreK for All program, statewide as of January 2026.



This milestone marks the highest enrollment in the program’s history and Michigan more than doubled the number of children served since 2021, according to the governor's office.



PreK for All is available to all Michigan families, regardless of income level, saving them an estimated $14,000 per year on child care costs.



“Every kid deserves a strong start, and we’re working together to help more families access free preK,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “Thanks to our hard work and historic investments, nearly 55,000 Michigan children are enrolled in the Great Start Readiness Program. Free preK saves families $14,000 annually and helps more kids walk into kindergarten ready to learn, grow, and read. PreK is a key pillar of my historic Every Child Reads plan to boost literacy across Michigan. Enrollment is now open for the 2026-27 school year and parents can sign up today to take advantage of this opportunity, no matter their income. Together, let's keep building on this progress so more children can get a strong start.”



“Our children’s futures matter, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made to expand access to PreK for All across Michigan,” said Dr. Beverly Walker-Griffea, director of MiLEAP. “This free program is helping more children build the foundation for lifelong success while providing meaningful cost relief for families. By offering a range of early learning options, including GSRP, we’re ensuring families can find a setting that meets their child’s needs and enroll in a program that works for them.”



Demand continues to grow as more Michigan families enroll their 4-year-olds in PreK programs across the state. Compared to October 2025, GSRP enrollment has increased by more than 4,000 children and has already surpassed last year’s total enrollment, according to preliminary reports from intermediate school districts.



Enrollment is now open to families with children who will be 4 years old by December 1 to sign up for no-cost, high-quality PreK for the upcoming school year. Available options include GSRP, Head Start, developmental kindergarten, and early childhood special education. Part-time and full-time options are available, and transportation is offered in some areas.



“We’re seeing more families enroll their children in our early learning programs because they recognize the strong start it provides,” said Dr. Ramont M. Roberts, superintendent of Saginaw Public Schools. “These programs provide a safe and supportive environment where students can learn from highly qualified teachers, receive free and nutritious meals, and build critical social skills alongside early reading, science, and math. It’s giving our youngest learners a strong foundation and a true excitement for learning from the very beginning. Continued investment in PreK for All will help ensure more children can benefit from these programs so that they are prepared and ready to succeed when they enter kindergarten.”



“Opportunity begins early, and Michigan is rising to meet that moment,” said state Rep. Amos O’Neal (D-Saginaw). “With a record of nearly 55,000 four-year-olds enrolled in Pre-K for All, more children are entering school ready to read, ready to learn and ready to succeed. These investments in early learning and literacy lay the groundwork for lifelong success and a stronger, more prosperous future for our state.”



Governor Whitmer’s proposed FY27 executive budget includes $181.1 million to continue expanding PreK for All including opening more preK classrooms and serving more children. PreK for All is also a critical part of the state’s literacy strategy, Every Child Reads.



The Governor’s FY27 executive budget includes a $625 million literacy investment – the largest in Michigan history – to support early starts, proven methods (including expanded training for educators in evidence-based reading instruction and increased literacy coaching in classrooms), and extra help for students who need it most.



Parents and families can visit the link below to enroll in a program that works for them.