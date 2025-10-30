Gov. Whitmer: Medical Tech Expansion in Wixom Will Create Over 100 New Jobs

October 30, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office on Thursday announced a business expansion project in Wixom from ptMantra and Youngsoft with support from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, representing $2,350,000 in capital investment and creating at least 107 new good-paying, local jobs in the critical medical technologies industry here in Michigan.



“I am excited that these two companies are coming together to drive economic growth and prosperity in Oakland County,” said Governor Whitmer. “Their partnership will bring over 107 new good-paying local jobs to Michigan, helping us revitalize our communities and invest in our workforce. This expansion project will also leverage Michigan's historic medical device and technologies industry, supporting healthier communities across the state. I’ll keep going anywhere and working with anyone to make Michigan the best place to live, work, and invest.”



“ptMantra and Youngsoft’s announcement today is exciting news for Wixom and Oakland County as we are seeing the ‘Make It in Michigan’ economic development strategy continues to drive innovation, business investment and community revitalization across the state,” said Matt McCauley, SVP Regional Development at the MEDC. “Companies are choosing Michigan because of our talented workforce, and this is no different. We applaud these companies’ commitment to Michigan and look forward to their continued successes.”



According to the governor's office, ptMantra Inc. and Youngsoft Inc. plan to develop and deploy a first-of-its-kind Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) system and remote patient management system. The system will provide secure, mobile-based, AI powered therapeutic monitoring which ensures patients can adhere to their rehabilitation plan from the comfort of their own homes.



ptMantra Inc. was established in 2021 in Wixom specializing in RTM technology, and Youngsoft Inc, was founded in 1996, also in Wixom, has grown into a global organization with a workforce of approx. 1,200, specializing in IT consulting and IT Solutions. Both Youngsoft and ptMantra were founded by Rupesh Srivastava. At ptMantra, Rupesh Srivastava Founder and CEO and Roger Goble Co-CEO, blending Rupesh’s extensive technical IT expertise with Roger’s deep knowledge of the Ortho / PT industry a combination that represents two essential pillars driving innovation in the Remote Patient Care space.



“The cutting-edge work ptMantra is doing will help people stay healthy and live better lives, and their expansion in Wixom will promote new jobs and a healthy economy,” said David Coulter, Oakland County Executive. “We’re delighted they’ve chosen to grow in Oakland County.”



“The City of Wixom is proud to support ptMantra’s efforts to improve patient outcomes while creating high-quality tech and healthcare jobs right here in our community,” said Drew Benson, Assistant City Manager & Director of Economic Development for the City of Wixom. “We have long been a home for innovative medical technologies, and ptMantra’s growth underscores the strength of our regional economic ecosystem.”



“We are honored to partner with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and deeply grateful for their support. As the only Michigan-based company delivering this cutting-edge technology and innovative service transforming the healthcare space, Youngsoft/ptMantra’s patient engagement platform not only improves patient outcomes but also reduces costs for payors, providers, and patients,” said Roger Goble, Co-CEO of ptMantra. “Also, it solves the problem of delivering Healthcare to Rural parts of the country. This grant empowers us to expand our infrastructure, help create quality jobs in Michigan, and accelerate our mission to drive meaningful change in healthcare for our communities and beyond."



The co-applicants have selected Wixom for their project location where it is anticipated the project will generate $2,350,000 in capital investment along with the creation of at least 107 jobs. New job wages will be $25.00 per hour plus benefits, which is above the regional median wage of $23.73 per hour. As a result of their job creation and capital expenditures, the company received a Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund in the amount of $404,000.