Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor Victims of the Church Shooting in Grand Blanc Twp

September 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc Township in Genesee County. Flags should be lowered through Friday, October 3, 2025.



“My heart is breaking for this community,” said Governor Whitmer. “Violence anywhere, especially in a place of worship, is unacceptable. I am grateful to the first responders who took action quickly. To honor those we have lost, I am ordering flags to be lowered across Michigan. Our state is in mourning alongside the victims, their families, and the entire community in Grand Blanc Township.”



"I am devastated by the shooting this morning that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Such a horrific act of violence—towards anyone, anywhere—is unjustified. I’m grateful to the local police officers, fire, and EMS for their quick response. Let's keep holding each other close.”



The State of Michigan remembers the victims and stands in solidarity with the community of Grand Blanc Township by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are also encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full staff on Saturday, October 4, 2025.