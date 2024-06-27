Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Reckling

June 27, 2024

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, June 28, 2024, to honor the life and service of Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Bradley Reckling, who passed away in the line of duty.



“Deputy Reckling was a dedicated officer, husband, and dad who worked hard to keep his community safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “For years, he served Oakland County admirably, earning several awards for his professionalism. As we mourn his loss, our hearts are with his wife, Jacqueline, their three young daughters, their fourth child on the way, and all those who knew and served with him.”



Deputy Bradley Reckling had been with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office for nine years and was assigned to the Auto Theft Unit. He received numerous awards during his career, including commendations for life saving, meritorious service, and professional excellence. Deputy Reckling, a Romeo High School graduate, was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed raising animals and taking care of his farm. Deputy Reckling is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and their three daughters, with their fourth child on the way.



The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Deputy Reckling by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full-staff on Saturday, June 29, 2024.