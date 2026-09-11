Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor Patriot Day

September 11, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 11, to honor and remember the heroes who lost their lives and those who sacrificed their lives for others, including first responders who showed bravery in responding to the attacks and aiding the victims.



“On Patriot Day, we remember those we lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11, honor those who serve, and recommit ourselves to standing up for what's right,” said Governor Whitmer. “I encourage all Michiganders to come together in a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. local time and participate in local community service or charitable giving. This day reminds us to come together and cherish the fundamental American values we all love, freedom and opportunity. Let’s continue to stand united and work towards a brighter future.”



“On Patriot Day, we remember the brave men and women who served our country and the nearly 3,000 lives we lost in the terrorist attacks on 9/11,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “25 years ago, first responders, servicemen, and everyday Americans rushed towards the fire, caring for the wounded and, in many cases, making the ultimate sacrifice. Today, I encourage all Michiganders to stand together, give back to their communities, and honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives for others.”



The State of Michigan remembers and honors the heroes who lost their lives and those who sacrificed their lives for others by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full staff on September 12, 2026.