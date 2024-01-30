Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor MSP Trooper Joel Popp

January 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 to honor the life and service of Michigan State Police Trooper Joel Popp, who passed away in the line of duty.



“Trooper Joel Popp was a proud husband, dad, and public servant who loved Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “We mourn his loss and remember the values he embodied that define the best of the Michigan State Police. After joining the agency later in life, he served his community with distinction. Our hearts are with his wife, Stefanie, their young daughter, and all those who knew and served with him.”



Trooper Joel Popp joined the Michigan State Police in January of 2020, graduating as a member of the 137th Trooper Recruit School. He joined the MSP at 35 and was based out of the Tri-City Post his entire career. Before becoming an officer, Popp worked for Frito-Lay. He was a graduate of Bridgeport High School. Popp is survived by his wife, Stefanie, and their young daughter.



The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor, and selfless service of Trooper Popp by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full-staff on Thursday, February 1, 2024.