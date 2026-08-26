Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags to Honor Dolly Parton

August 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



In accordance with an order issued by President Donald Trump, Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the State of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff at 6:00PM on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, to honor and remember country music legend Dolly Parton.



“Dolly Parton represents the best of America's values. Her empathy, grit, and spirit define what a star can be in this country,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Her legacy is embodied by her incredible commitment to literacy that has helped so many Michigan kids read. My condolences are with her family, fans, and all who had the pleasure of being touched by her music.”



Tennessee native Dolly Parton came to fame as a star in country music whose career spanned seven decades, including dozens of top ten hits and memorable performances in movies, like 9 to 5 and Steel Magnolias. She published her memoir, “Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business,” in 1994. Parton was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1999 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.



In 1995, she began the Imagination Library, a book gifting program that mailed free, high-quality books to children 0-5 years old. Created as a tribute to her father, the program has distributed more than 300 million books, and it has been launched in multiple countries. In her own words, Parton’s mission in life was inspiring kids to love to read and she worked to make sure that all children would grow up in a home full of books.



The State of Michigan remembers Dolly Parton by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should be returned to full staff at sunset on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.