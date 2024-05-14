Gov. Whitmer Lowers Flags in Honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day

May 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff Wednesday, May 15 in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.



“Today, we unite as a community to pay tribute to the brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our state,” said Governor Whitmer. “These men and women have tough jobs and step up every day to protect their communities, risking their own safety to protect public safety. Let’s learn from their example of public service and honor their memory.”



Peace Officers Memorial Day falls within National Police Week, which was recognized in Congress in 1962 to recognize law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty and is observed on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.



The State of Michigan honors Peace Officers Memorial Day by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments, and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.



To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.



Flags should return to full staff on Thursday, May 16, 2024.