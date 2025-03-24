Gov. Whitmer Leads Michigan Delegation on Investment Mission to the UK and Ireland

March 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer this week is embarking on an international investment mission to the United Kingdom and Ireland to reinforce Michigan’s commitment to expanding trade, tourism, and economic partnership with two of Europe’s key economies, according to her office.



"Michigan has long enjoyed strong economic and cultural ties with the UK and Ireland, and this mission presents an opportunity to build on that foundation," said Governor Whitmer. "By fostering trade relationships and attracting new investment, we are creating opportunities for Michigan businesses and workers while enhancing our state’s economic resilience in a rapidly evolving global market."



Joined by Michigan Economic Development Corporation CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr., Michigan Department of Agriculture Director Dr. Tim Boring, and Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Scott Bowen, the governor will engage in strategic meetings with business leaders, government officials, and industry stakeholders to promote investment opportunities in Michigan.



"Michigan is the best place in North America for global companies to ‘Make It’ - whether that means manufacturing world-class products, launching new innovations or collaborating with world-class academics. Through our ‘Make It in Michigan’ economic development strategy, Team Michigan is doubling down on attracting global businesses, strengthening our talent pipeline, and ensuring that our communities are ready to welcome new opportunities and residents," said MEDC CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr.



"This mission is an excellent chance to showcase why Michigan is the ideal destination for investment and continued historic partnerships. Thank you to Governor Whitmer for leading this mission, and MDARD Director Boring and DNR Director Bowen for promoting Michigan’s unique agriculture and natural resources industries to our friends familiar with Michigan from Corktown to Birmingham to Gladstone."



The UK is one of Michigan’s top foreign direct investment sources, according to Whitmer's office, with British companies supporting thousands of jobs across the state. Meanwhile, Ireland has emerged as a leader in technology, offering promising opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as life sciences, financial technology, and clean energy.



From January 2019 to present, the UK and Ireland made over $2.5 billion and $101 million in capital investments in Michigan, creating 4,364 and 292 jobs, respectively. The delegation aims to strengthen economic ties, foster innovation, and highlight the state’s position as a global hub for defense and aerospace, agriculture, and mobility solutions.



Michigan’s delegation will visit companies with a presence in the state, including Glen Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Perrigo, and Glanbia, and host roundtables with business organizations including the Midlands Aerospace Alliance, Enterprise Ireland, and the American Chamber of Commerce.



The visit also serves as an opportunity for Michigan’s leadership to engage with newly elected government officials in both the UK and Ireland, including Ministers of Parliament, reinforcing diplomatic ties and fostering collaborative economic growth efforts.



"Michigan is the most agriculturally diverse state with regular access to water, so I'm excited to join Gov. Whitmer, MEDC CEO Messer, and DNR Director Bowen in promoting the powerhouse work of our industry across the pond," said MDARD Director Tim Boring. "At the same time, the UK has made impressive strides in the regenerative agriculture space and I look forward to comparing notes on the priorities we've set for these practices in Michigan."



"This investment mission will provide a valuable chance to consult with international partners about natural resource management, sustainability and tourism," said Department of Natural Resources Director Scott Bowen. "The trip will also give us a chance to learn about natural resource management in other parts of the world and discuss business connections that can benefit everyone. I want to make sure our international partners know that Michigan’s amazing outdoor recreation opportunities rival iconic destinations anywhere on the globe."