Gov. Whitmer Leads Economic Delegation to Europe

June 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday kicks off a week-long investment mission to Europe her office says will build upon Michigan’s ongoing engagement with European partners to attract job-creating investments and foster diplomatic partnerships.



Governor Whitmer and the Team Michigan delegation will attend Eurosatory, the world’s leading conference on defense and security, and continue to reinforce Michigan’s strengths in aerospace and defense on the global stage. Governor Whitmer will be the only governor in attendance at Eurosatory, pitching Michigan as the best place for global investment.



“Michigan is open for business and on the move, working with anyone and competing with anyone to onshore good-paying jobs for Michiganders,” said Governor Whitmer. “On this investment mission, we’ll strengthen ties with European allies, showcase Michigan’s leadership in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and innovation, and bring home new opportunities that create good-paying jobs for Michiganders. Let’s keep working together to attract investment, grow our economy, and ensure Michigan remains a top destination for companies looking to expand and succeed.”



Members of the Team Michigan delegation include leadership from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation: CEO Quentin L. Messer, Jr., and Office of Defense and Aerospace Innovation Executive Director Col. John T. Gutierrez, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.), according to Whitmer's office.



“Michigan’s ongoing relationships across Europe continue to create opportunities for our businesses, workers, and communities,” said Messer. “As Team Michigan engages with partners in France, Belgium, and Luxembourg, we are strengthening connections that attract investment, open doors for Michigan companies in key industries, and support trade. As an international-facing state, these engagements help position Michigan businesses of all sizes for growth, thus creating more opportunities for Michiganders while reinforcing our state's reputation as a trusted global partner.”



“Eurosatory provides an important platform to showcase Michigan’s growing leadership in aerospace and defense while strengthening partnerships with allies who share our commitment to national security, innovation, and economic growth,” said Col. Gutierrez. “Michigan’s defense industrial base, skilled workforce, and advanced manufacturing capabilities make our state a valuable partner in supporting national and international defense priorities. We are proud to help connect Michigan companies with new opportunities that strengthen both our economy and our collective security.”



Additional members of the delegation include Marc Corriveau, Senior Vice President & Chief Government Relations Officer, Henry Ford Health System; Laura Appel, Executive Vice President, Michigan Health and Hospital Association; and Phil Yeiter, Senior Director of Government Relations, Priority Health/Corewell Health.



Simultaneously attending Eurosatory are 12 Michigan-based companies showcasing at the conference’s Michigan Pavilion through the MEDC’s International Trade program in partnership with Automation Alley. The Michigan companies exhibiting include 4 Flutes Machining (Vicksburg), Barron Industries (Oxford), Composite Builders (Holland), Dataspeed Inc. (Rochester Hills), Drive System Design, Inc. (Farmington Hills), EMTECH (Sterling Heights), Enstrom Helicopter (Menominee), GS Engineering, Inc. (Houghton), Marposs (Auburn Hills), Michigan Scientific Corporation (Charlevoix), WarBird Protection Group (Kalkaska), Weldaloy Specialty Forgings, Inc. (Warren). Since 2019, the MEDC has helped 92 total defense and aerospace company participations in industry-specific trade shows and missions.



Since 2019, the MEDC’s International Trade program has helped Michigan companies achieve over $4.1 billion in new export sales, with 801 Michigan small business exporters reporting facilitated sales to 170 countries during this time, and 355 companies entering new markets they had never exported to previously. Additionally, every $1 spent through Michigan’s State Trade Expansion Program (MI-STEP) has resulted in $380 in new sales for Michigan businesses.



"International trade missions like Eurosatory create valuable opportunities for Michigan manufacturers to showcase their capabilities on a global stage, build strategic relationships and access new markets that may otherwise be out of reach,” said Tom Kelly, Automation Alley executive director and CEO. “For small and medium-sized businesses in particular, this type of support helps accelerate growth, strengthen competitiveness and open doors to new customers and partnerships. The connections made abroad ultimately drive investment, innovation and job creation here at home, reinforcing Michigan's position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and defense technologies."



Europe is a critical partner in Michigan’s economic growth and a leading source of foreign direct investment that supports jobs, innovation, and industrial competitiveness across the state. Since 2019, France-based companies have announced 56 investment projects in Michigan totaling more than $4.6 billion in capital investment and creating nearly 5,900 jobs. Global employers including Stellantis, Air Liquide, Forvia, Segula Technologies, and OPmobility have Michigan operations, reinforcing the state's leadership in mobility, advanced manufacturing, advanced energy, and defense-related industries.



During the same period, Belgium-based companies have announced seven investment projects in Michigan totaling more than $311 million and creating 464 jobs, including investments from Materialise, Plant Products, and Paneltim that have strengthened Michigan’s semiconductor, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, and agricultural technology sectors. Luxembourg-based companies with a presence and investments in Michigan include ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks, International Automotive Components (IAC) Group, and Flint Group, according to the governor's office.