Gov. Whitmer Declares Energy Emergency to Save SE Michigan Drivers Money at the Pump

April 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



In response to skyrocketing gas prices driven by tariffs and the Iran war, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued Executive Order, declaring an energy emergency. The order, she says, will save Michigan drivers money at the gas pump by easing the requirements on fuel blends, allowing for the sale of higher vapor pressure gasoline which are typically 10 to 20 cents cheaper.



“Right now, countless Michigan families are struggling with rising costs on the essentials, from groceries to gas,” said Governor Whitmer. “As governor, I can’t end a war overseas or undo bad policies at the federal level that led to higher gas prices, but I will do what I can to try to give families a break. To provide relief, I’m issuing an executive order taking a few actions with one aim: saving drivers money at the pump. This is yet another reason the legislature needs to pass a budget that continues tax cuts for working families and retirees, delivers property tax relief for seniors, and gives Michigan families a sales tax holiday on school supplies. Let’s keep working together to lower costs and provide relief.”



The Iran war has disrupted global oil markets and shut down the Strait of Hormuz, formerly one of the biggest global shipping corridors for fuel that processed up to 21 million barrels of oil per day. As a result, gas prices have risen in Michigan to $3.89 per gallon, up from $2.99 per gallon-a spike of approximately 30 percent and the highest since the summer of 2023. Michigan drivers are paying 97 cents per gallon more than this time last month and 82 cents per gallon more than this time last year.



Executive Order 2026-4 suspends the May 1 requirement for lower vapor pressure gasoline in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston, Monroe, St. Clair, and Lenawee counties, increasing access to less expensive gas which will save motorists money at the pump. These eight counties account for approximately five million Michiganders, which will translate into savings for nearly half of all drivers in the state. Michigan drivers outside of these areas will see similar savings because they are already permitted to sell cheaper fuel blends without seeking a waiver.



The United States Environmental Protection Agency has issued a temporary waiver of federal vapor pressure requirements to allow the production, distribution, and sale of different gasoline blends. Executive Order 2026-4 brings the state in line with the EPA waiver, enabling access to a broader pool of gasoline and saving motorists money.



Anyone who suspects problems at the pump is encouraged to call MDARD’s 24-hour hotline for reporting complaints, 1-800-MDA-FUEL (1-800-632-3835). For additional information on MDARD’s Motor Fuel Quality Program, please visit MDARD’s Gasoline Information page linked below.