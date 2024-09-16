Gov. Whitmer celebrates Hispanic Americans' 'legacy and vibrant culture' for Hispanic Heritage Month

September 16, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer recognized the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating Hispanic culture as an integral part of the state’s communities, in a press release on Monday.



“Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the legacy and vibrant culture that Hispanic Americans bring to our nation and state,” Whitmer said. “From arts and education to business and public service, Hispanic communities continue to propel us forward. As we honor this month, let us continue to build a state that reflects the values of equity, inclusion and opportunity for all.”



Since the start of her administration, Whitmer has “appointed 70 Hispanic and Latino Michiganders who are currently serving on various boards and commissions,” the press release said. “She has also appointed an additional 10 representatives to serve in 2024.”



Whitmer credited the “rich history, culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans in shaping Michigan’s diverse communities.”



According to the press release, Whitmer has made the immigration process less complicated, increased funding to programs that help not only the Hispanic community, but other communities, secured the funding for a grant to build the Latinx Technology and Community Center in Flint and supported improvements for the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber.



Hispanic Heritage Month is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.