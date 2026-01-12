Gov. Whitmer Attends Christening Ceremony for USNS Lansing

January 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer over the weekend joined Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain for the christening ceremony of the USNS Lansing as bipartisan co-sponsors of the vessel.



The ceremony represents the completion of construction and preparation for the ship’s service.



Sponsors participate in a mast-stepping ceremony, when a token of the sponsor’s choice is placed in the ship’s mast step for good luck. For the USNS Lansing, Governor Whitmer chose a key to the city of Lansing gifted by Mayor Andy Schor.



Sponsors also partake in christening the ship, where a ceremonial bottle of champagne is shattered against the boat’s bow.



“I am thrilled to participate in the christening of the USNS Lansing,” said Governor Whitmer. “It is an honor to be a sponsor for the first Navy ship named after our state’s capital. I am confident that Lansing’s rich history of innovation, manufacturing, and collaboration will inspire the brave men and women who serve aboard the USNS Lansing. Michigan has a long, proud history of investing in our national defense, so let’s keep working together to build things that keep our country safe.”



Governor Whitmer was formally named the USNS Lansing’s sponsor in July 2024 by Former Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro, who also attended Saturday’s event.



In September 2024, she joined Secretary Del Toro in Mobile, Alabama, for the ship’s keel laying ceremony, signifying the beginning of construction on the USNS Lansing. The USNS Lansing is an Expeditionary Fast Transport which is capable of operating in shallow waterways and undertaking a wide range of activities including the high-speed transportation of troops, military vehicles, and equipment.



According to Whitmer's office, parts of the USNS Lansing were made in Michigan, including the main propulsion engines, built in Novi, and the stern ramp, built in Kingsford.



Michigan continues to lead the way in defense and aerospace innovation, according to the governor's office. This industry currently drives $30 billion in economic activity statewide, supporting nearly 4,000 businesses and over 166,000 jobs.



Through investments like the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing Initiative, which trains Michigan students for careers in shipbuilding, and achievements like securing a new fighter mission for Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Macomb County, Michigan continues to be a leader in national security on air, land, and sea, Whitmer's office added.