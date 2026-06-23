Gov. Whitmer Appoints Amy Epkey Acting Director of Health and Human Services

June 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday announced Amy Epkey will serve as acting director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.



“Today, I am proud to announce several talented public servants stepping into new roles to help our administration keep delivering for the people of Michigan," said Governor Whitmer.



"Amy Epkey brings decades of experience in state government and a proven record of leadership, and I am confident she will continue the important work of the Department of Health and Human Services. I also want to thank Director (Elizabeth) Hertel for her dedicated service to our state. Under her leadership, MDHHS helped Michigan navigate unprecedented challenges, expanded access to health care, strengthened behavioral health services, and improved outcomes for families across our state. I am grateful for her partnership and wish her continued success in her next chapter.”



Epkey will serve as the acting director of MDHHS beginning July 1. She previously held the senior deputy director position for the Financial Operations Administration at MDHHS, where she oversaw the department's budget, contracts and grants, finance and accounting, audit functions and information technology financial support services.



Responsible for overseeing the department’s nearly $40 billion budget, Epkey has played a key role in negotiating with the Legislature on the passage of four bipartisan balanced budgets, developing and leading the implementation of strategic priorities, and ensuring alignment across all levels of the department.



Epkey has held numerous roles across departments in state government. She served as senior deputy director for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, where she oversaw the department’s annual budget, helped develop and implement EGLE’s strategic plan, coordinated its training and outreach efforts and legal services and testified before the state Legislature on priority issues, among other duties. She also worked for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, where she eventually served simultaneously as policy advisor to the department director and the department’s budget officer.



Epkey has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Grand Valley State University.



After leading the department since 2021, Director Hertel has announced her last day at MDHHS will be June 30. A spokesperson said Hertel decided to depart as the Whitmer administration is winding down and was leaving now to take the summer off and spend more time with her family.