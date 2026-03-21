Gov. Whitmer Appointments Include Two from WHMI Listening Area

March 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A pair of Michiganders from the WHMI listening area were among Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's latest appointments to various state boards and commissions.



Pinckney's Claudia Cary-Davidson, a retired veterinary technician, was appointed to Michigan's Horse Racing Advisory Commission, which establishes procedures governing the operation and promotion of horse racing in the state and makes recommendations to the Legislature that would improve the regulatory structure of horse racing.



Cary-Davidson's appointment does not need approval from the Michigan Senate.



Milford's Daniel Cooke also was re-appointed to the Michigan Wildlife Council, pending approval from the Michigan Senate.



The Wildlife Council was created to educate about the importance of wildlife conservation and the role of hunters and anglers in preserving Michigan's great outdoor heritage for future generations.