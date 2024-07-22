Gov. Whitmer Announces Michigan-Centric Navy Ship

July 22, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday welcomed U.S. Secretary of Navy Carlos Del Toro to announce the construction of the Navy's latest fast transport ship named the "USNS Lansing," honoring Michigan's capital city.



"For the city of Lansing to be a part of the U.S. Navy's ships and war effort to protect us, to make us stronger, to protect our economy, to protect our homeland security, it's an honor for the 'USS Lansing' to be a part of that work and that mission," said Whitmer.



The governor also traveled to Warren, announcing the launch of the Michigan Maritime Manufacturing -- or M3 -- initiative, a collaboration with the Navy and other federal, state and local partners to fill existing gaps in maritime manufacturing and engineering.