Gov. Whitmer Announces Lions Logo Drawing Contest

January 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced Michigan’s statewide contest to draw the Detroit Lions logo. During the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, Governor Whitmer created her own rendition of the Detroit Lions Logo and now she wants all Michiganders to have the opportunity.



"The Lions have captured our hearts and made us all hopeful for a Super Bowl this year," said Governor Whitmer. "Join me in rooting them on by submitting your version of the team logo. Let’s show the Lions that we got their backs as they enter the playoffs."



Over the years, Detroit’s roaring lion has been a symbol of the unstoppable strength, unwavering resilience, and Michigan grit of the Detroit Lions, according to the governor's office.



Fans could have their Lions logo drawing featured on the governor’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more.



Submit your drawing at the link below.