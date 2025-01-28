Gov. Whitmer Announces Art Contest for State of the State Program Cover

January 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced an art contest for the 2025 State of the State program cover. The governor is challenging Michigan’s K-12 students to come up with a creative design for the program cover following the theme, "Think Michigan."



"Michigan is on the move as we continue working together to create good-paying jobs, fix our roads, and invest in our students and schools," said Governor Whitmer.



"The proposals I will share in this year’s State of the State address will reflect our progress and focus on the future of Michigan. That’s why I’m challenging our youngest Michiganders to get involved and ‘Think Michigan’ by creating a design for the cover of the State of the State program. I can’t wait to see what you create!"



During her 2025 State of the State address on Wednesday, February 26, Governor Whitmer will lay out her plan to build on multiple years of strong, bipartisan progress and strategic, fiscally responsible leadership. Her proposals will focus on creating jobs, lowering costs, continuing our record investments in education, and so much more.



Students are encouraged to be as creative as possible and are welcome to use a wide range of supplies ranging from crayons, markers, paints, or any other materials.



To submit your design, visit the link below and follow the instructions on their webpage. Submissions will be accepted exclusively through the online system and must be received no later than 11:59PM on Friday, February 14.