25th Annual GOT ART Student Exhibit Underway

March 9, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular exhibit showcasing the artistic talents of local students is underway.



The Livingston Arts Council kicked off its 25th annual GOT ART student art exhibit this week. It began as a way to display Howell student art in the community but has since has grown to include all of Livingston County’s school students from grades K - 12.



Art instructors for the public schools promote learning in a variety of mediums to enhance the artistic talents of local young people. The exhibit serves as a way to promote the talents of art students throughout Livingston County while also showing appreciation for arts programs in schools.



The Secondary Art Show runs through Sunday and features works from middle and high school students. The Elementary Art Show opens on March 14th and runs through March 19th.



The exhibit is free and open to the public. It’s open from 4 to 8pm Tuesday through Friday and noon to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.



For more information, call 517-540-0065 or visit the provided link.