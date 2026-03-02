27th Annual Got Art Student Exhibit

March 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The 27th Annual Got Art Student Exhibit kicks off Tuesday.



From Tuesday, March 3rd through March 15th, attendees are invited to “come and experience the creativity of Livingston County students at the beautiful Howell Opera House”.



During the two weeks, the Opera House transforms into a vibrant gallery filled with artwork of elementary, junior high, and high school students across Livingston County.



Organizers say it’s a chance to see the imagination of young artists shine in a historic setting and to experience the pride and inventiveness of the younger generation.



Celebrating its 27th year, Got Art is an annual event sponsored by Livingston Arts Council to recognize young artists throughout Livingston County schools.



The two-week event showcases the art of elementary and secondary schools in two

separate exhibits:



-Secondary students: March 3-8

-Elementary students: March 10-15



Hours for both exhibits are:



-Tuesday through Friday 4pm to 8pm

-Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5pm



Exhibits are open to the public. Admission is free.



The Howell Opera House is located at 123 W. Grand River in downtown Howell.