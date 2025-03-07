"GOT ART" Student Art Exhibit Underway

March 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A popular exhibit showcasing the artistic talents of local students is underway.



The Livingston Arts Council’s annual GOT ART student art exhibit is underway.

It began as a way to display Howell student art in the community but has since grown to include all of Livingston County’s school students.



Art instructors for public schools promote learning in a variety of mediums to enhance the artistic talents of local young people. The exhibit serves as a way to promote the talents of local art students while also showing appreciation for arts programs in schools.



The Secondary Art Show runs through Sunday and features works from middle and high school students. The Elementary Art Show opens on March 11th and runs through March 16th. It runs from 4 to 8pm on weekdays and from noon to 5pm on weekends.



The exhibit is free and open to the public at the Howell Opera House.