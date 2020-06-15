GOP To Host Forums For State Rep., Prosecutor & County Commission

June 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Candidates for Republican primary races for State Representative and Livingston County Prosecutor will be featured in an online forum set later this month.



The Livingston County Republican Party announced that they will live-stream the forum on Tuesday, June 30th on the Livingston County Republican Party’s Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/LivingstonGOP. All Republican candidates running in their prospective races have been invited to participate. The race for the 47th State House GOP nomination features four candidates; County Commissioner Bob Bezotte, along with Livingston County Republican party Chair Meghan Reckling, Yvonne Black of Marion Township and Zach Dyba, assistant to the Brighton Township manager. The livestream for that forum will begin at 6pm. The livestream for the County Prosecutor’s race will begin at 7:30pm. Incumbent Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt is being challenged by former Circuit Court Judge David Reader in that contest. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, former Chair of the Livingston County Republican Party, will serve as the moderator for those two forums, as well as three others for Livingston County Commissioner in districts 2, 5, and 8 which will be recorded on the evening of June 30th and uploaded to the Livingston County Republican Party’s Facebook page at 5pm the following day, Wednesday, July 1st.



For additional information related to the forum, contact Joseph Riker, Vice-chair of the Livingston County Republican Party at rikerjoe85@outlook.com.