GOP Primary Candidate Forum Set For Wednesday

June 20, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Coming up this week, an online candidate forum will be held focusing on the Republican primary races for Livingston County Prosecutor, the 47th district State House, and the 8th Congressional District.



WHMI is again teaming up with the Livingston Post and the League of Women Voters of Ann Arbor Area – Brighton/Howell Unit, along with the Hartland Cromaine Library for a primary candidate forum set to be recorded on Wednesday, June 24th.



Because of COVID-19, the forum is not being conducted in-person, nor will it be live-streamed; rather, the event will be done virtually, with recordings uploaded at the conclusion to the League of Women Voter’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website.



If there is a question you would like to be included, please email it to; news@whmi.com.