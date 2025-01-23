GOP-Led Michigan House Passes Minimum Wage, Paid Sick Leave Bills

January 23, 2025

The GOP-led Michigan House has passed minimum wage and sick leave bills designed to preempt a court ruling.



House Bills 4001 and 4002 are the first two bills introduced by the newly Republican-led Michigan House. The vote was largely split along party lines.



The bills would prevent laws that gradually eliminate tipped wages and institute paid leave and minimum wage mandates from going into effect next month. The laws are set to go into effect on Feb. 21st due to a Michigan Supreme Court decision last year. It ruled the GOP-led legislature acted illegally when it adopted voter-approved ballot initiatives on minimum wage and sick leave and then amended language.



House Bill 4001 preserves the current tipped wage system, which some people in the service industry argue provides them with higher earnings than the standard minimum wage.



House Bill 4002 would amend the Earned Sick Time Act and clarify the law’s requirements. Republicans say it gives small businesses and their workers the flexibility to determine the paid sick time benefits that work for them. Only businesses with 50 or more employees would be required to provide mandatory sick leave.



Local Republican State Representatives Ann Bollin of Brighton Township and Jason Woolford of Howell supported the bills, saying they will protect tipped wages and support small businesses across Michigan.



"The drastic, one-size-fits-all mandates from the Supreme Court decision would devastate Michigan’s economy," Bollin said. "I have heard concerns from so many people who work in these industries, and I’m proud to vote for changes that will protect their livelihoods and ensure they have the flexibility they need.”



Woolford said, “the people of Michigan never voted for these policies, their elected representatives never voted for these policies, and the workers and business owners that will be most impacted by this change in law certainly never asked for these policies.”



Michigan’s Hospitality Industry is celebrating the passage of the bills – calling them a win for restaurants, bars, and tipped workers. Michigan Licensed Beverage Association Executive Director Scott Ellis said “This is a great first step forward for Michigan’s hospitality industry. These bills protect the livelihoods of tipped workers who depend on the tipped wage model and provide much-needed relief for businesses still recovering from economic challenges. This is a win-win for everyone involved.”



Meanwhile, restaurant workers and fair wage advocates are condemning the House vote to undermine historic wage and sick leave protections for workers - gutting a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that restored the critical benefits.



One Fair Wage President Saru Jayaraman said “We want to thank House Minority Leader Ranjeev Puri and the 43 House Democrats who stood strong and voted against these harmful bills. Now, just weeks before these hard-won protections are set to take effect, the GOP led House has voted to take money out of workers’ pockets and leave families vulnerable once again. This cruel legislation is a blatant giveaway to corporate interests, and we call on the Michigan Senate to reject it and stand with working families.”



Under the current law, Michigan’s minimum wage will rise to $12.48 an hour on February 21st, with tipped workers transitioning to full minimum wage by 2030. The law also guarantees paid sick leave for workers across the state. The legislation passed by the House freezes tipped wages at 38% of the state minimum wage—currently $4.01 an hour—and limits sick leave to businesses with more than 50 employees.



The bills now move to the Senate for consideration. Senate Democrats have also put forth a separate plan.



