Republican Lawmakers Introduce Vaccination Rights Bills

February 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker and others are pushing legislation related to parents and vaccination exemption rights.



Republican lawmakers Senator Ruth Johnson of Holly, Senator Lana Theis of Brighton Township, Representative Gina Johnsen of Portland, and Representative Donni Steele of Orion Township have introduced legislation to stop the state from adopting rules that create new or additional requirements for vaccine exemptions for parents.



Theis commented “Vaccination should be up to parents, not bureaucrats. Our legislation would help protect the ability of parents to make informed medical decisions that are in the best interest of their children. State departments should not be placing additional barriers or burdens on parents or guardians.”



Senate Bills 797 and 798, sponsored by Johnson and Theis, would reinforce current state law, which allows for medical exemptions certified by a physician when immunization may be detrimental to a child’s health and would preserve existing religious or other objection-based exemptions. Exemptions must be submitted in writing by a parent or guardian.



Similar legislation, House Bills 5634 and 5635, has also been introduced in the House of Representatives by Johnsen and Steele.



A message seeking comment was placed by WHMI with MDHHS.