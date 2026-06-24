New Partnership To Bring Free AI & Career Training To Michigan

June 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Free AI and career training is coming to Michigan – and the WHMI listening area.



The Michigan Works! Association has launched a statewide partnership with Google to bring Grow with Google’s AI and career training programs to all 16 Michigan Works! Agencies at no cost.



The partnership expands access to Google Career Certificates and digital skills resources for both workforce development professionals and job seekers across every region of the state.



Grow with Google is a national initiative designed to help individuals and businesses grow through digital skills training, career development resources, and hands-on learning opportunities. The program covers high-demand fields, including IT support, project management, UX design, artificial intelligence and more, all without requiring a four-year degree.



Currently, there are over 400,000 Google Career Certificate graduates in the United States. Seventy-five percent of these graduates reported a positive career outcome within six months of completing the program.



Michigan Works! Association CEO Ryan Hundt says “This partnership with Google is a game changer for Michigan’s workforce. With this launch, all 16 of our agencies now have unified access to cutting-edge AI and career training tools at absolutely no cost. This means Michigan Works! Staff can better serve job seekers in every corner of the state, who will have the skills they need to compete for and succeed in today’s most in-demand careers.”



The initiative is said to mark a significant step forward in Michigan’s efforts to address workforce gaps in technology and digital literacy. A release states “By unlocking statewide access to Google’s career and AI training portfolio, Michigan Works! agencies are positioned to rapidly scale skill-building opportunities and open new pathways to opportunity for Michiganders across every region of the state”.



Lisa Gevelber, Founder of Grow with Google, commented “We’re proud to partner with the Michigan Works! Association to bring our Google Career Certificates and AI courses to all 16 agencies across the state at no cost. By giving workers and job seekers free access to these digital tools, we’re helping ensure everyone in Michigan has the chance to build the skills they need to thrive in today's economy.”



Grow with Google resources are currently being launched across the Michigan Works! system, and availability and use may differ by region.



Staff and job seekers should contact their local Michigan Works! agency to learn more about available programs and enrollment. A link is provided.