Good Start For BAS Online Learning Program

April 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Monday was the start of the online learning program in the Brighton Area Schools, as well as other school districts in Livingston County.



At the Brighton Board of Education meeting Monday night, which itself took place online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Supt. Greg Gray said teachers and administrators have been involved for a long time planning for and executing the online learning protocols and curriculum for all grade levels. Gray says the majority of students already had Chromebooks, which are laptop computers typically used by students, but about 400 additional Chromebooks have been distributed to students who didn’t have them.



Gray says that Brighton officials are continuing to check with various colleges and universities to evaluate at which institutions specific online courses are given credit, and the acceptability of a pass/fail method of grading for credit. Gray says a huge amount of praise is due to both his administrative team and to staff for their hard work and diligence in setting up the online learning program and conducting and attending the many training sessions.