Good Sense Coffee To Hold Ribbon Cutting Celebration

August 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set next week for a coffee shop in downtown Howell.



Good Sense Coffee is located in the old Uptown Coffeehouse located off Grand River at Michigan Ave.



The owners thanked everyone who welcomed them with open arms during their soft opening this past week.



A post on social media said “We are grateful for this space, this community & the opportunity to serve exceptional coffee & make an impact here as we chase our dreams with Good Sense Coffee”.



The menu is currently similar to their mobile cart drink menu but smoothies and food options will be rolling out soon.



The ceremony will run from 3 to 5pm on Thursday, August 15th. The actual ribbon cutting will take place at 3:30pm. The address is 102 E. Grand River.



Facebook photo.