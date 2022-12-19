Good Samaritans Critically Injured Saturday On I-96

December 19, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two good Samaritans were critically injured while assisting with crashes on I-96 in Brighton Township on Saturday.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched at around 10:30pm to a single-vehicle crash on the overpass of eastbound I-96 at US-23. The original crash involved a 2006 Chrysler driven by a 75-year-old Redford man that had struck the median wall and became disabled in the travel lane.



Preliminary investigation revealed that prior to deputies arriving, the Chrysler was struck by a 2018 Jeep Cherokee driven by a 35-year-old Wixom woman - who was unable to avoid the disabled vehicle. Before emergency personnel could arrive on scene and after the second crash, a 42-year-old Oak Park woman and a 52-year-old Howell man stopped on the shoulder of the roadway to assist at the scene. The female and male were both subsequently struck while outside of their vehicles by a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 27-year-old Warren man.



The Sheriff’s Office says both good Samaritans were transported to area hospitals with critical injuries. The driver of the original crash was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.



The Office says alcohol does not appear to be an issue in the crash, although weather and speed are contributing factors.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Michigan State Police Brighton Post, Green Oak Township Police, Brighton Police, Livingston County EMS and Brighton Area Fire.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.