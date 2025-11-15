Good Morning Livingston Inspires With “Radical Generosity”

November 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The latest edition of Good Morning Livingston was said to inspire with "radical generosity".



The Chamber issued the following release:



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce hosted another successful Good Morning Livingston event on Thursday, November 6, featuring Pastor Brad Tate of Agapé City Church as the morning’s engaging emcee. He kicked off the event with energy and positivity, setting the tone for a meaningful and inspiring program.



A special thank you goes out to The Reserve Event Center for graciously hosting this quarter’s event and providing a warm, professional and welcoming space for community connection.



The morning’s keynote speaker, Mark Young, delivered an impactful message on Radical Generosity that inspired attendees to rethink what giving means in business and community life. In the spirit of the holiday season—a true season of giving—Young shared not only his intelligence and insight but also gifted attendees copies of his books as a way to continue spreading generosity beyond the event.



Young’s message highlighted how generosity—whether through time, talent, or resources—can create stronger teams, deepen relationships, and fuel community growth. His engaging talk left the audience energized and reflective about the lasting impact of kindness and purpose in leadership.



“Good Morning Livingston is such an uplifting way to start the day! Mark Young’s message on Radical Generosity was inspiring and a great reminder of how powerful giving and gratitude can be. I’d highly recommend GML to anyone—it’s a wonderful way to network with others from across the county and start your morning feeling inspired and connected,” said Kym Lockhart, City of Howell (Pictured with Speaker Mark Young below).



Following the presentation, attendees enjoyed lively networking and breakfast, making new professional and personal connections. According to post-event survey results:



•87% of attendees said they’ve made a new business connection because of Good Morning Livingston.

•90% said they’re likely to bring a friend or colleague to a future event.

•The most requested future topics included Motivation, Leadership, and Economic Updates—themes the Chamber will incorporate into upcoming programs.



Good Morning Livingston highlights timely topics, community leaders, and opportunities for connection. Stay tuned for the next event in early 2026, where the Chamber will continue to bring inspiring speakers and engaging conversations to Livingston County.



2026 Good Morning Livingston Dates:



-March 5th, 2026

-May 7th, 2026

-September 17th, 2026

-November 5th, 2026