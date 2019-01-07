Good Morning Livingston Hosts Economic Forecasting Event

January 7, 2019

The subject of this month’s Good Morning Livingston event will be economic forecasting and will take place on January 15th in the Johnson Center at Cleary University.



Dr. Robert A. Dye, who is the Senior Vice President and Chief Economist at Comerica Bank, will speak and share his knowledge of how to predict large scale economics. His talk will give attendees insight into where the economy is headed with information backed by research and analysis.



The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and costs $20 for pre-registered Howell Chamber of Commerce members and staff, $25 at the door and $30 for non-member businesses and guests. The program includes a full hot breakfast, coffee, juice, materials and a raffle entry. To register, visit the link on below. (AV)