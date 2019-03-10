Good Morning Livingston To Help Make A Healthier Workplace

March 10, 2019

A popular breakfast series’ next meeting will focus on being healthy in the workplace. The next Howell Area Chamber of Commerce’s Good Morning Livingston event is coming up this Tuesday morning at 7:30am. The topic of this month’s meeting is “Workplace Wellness.” Organizers have put together a program that will help educate attendees on workplace ergonomics, mental health and self-care boundaries, and offer strategies to relieve stress without having to leave the work desk.



Three speakers have been invited to talk. They are Dr. Navpreet Saini from Lifetime Family Chiropractic, Alison Bailey from HelpNET, and Bradf and Donna Heiple from the Good Karma Yoga Studio. Costs for Good Morning Livingston events are $20 for pre-registered Howell Chamber members and their staff; $25 at the door, and $30 for non-member businesses and guests. (MK)