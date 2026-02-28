Good Morning Livingston Kicks Off 2026 With Focus On AI, Cybersecurity & Business Risk

February 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce will launch the 2026 Good Morning Livingston series next week – bringing together business and community leaders for a timely discussion on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the financial impact of emerging business risk.



The event will take place on Thursday, March 5th from 8 to 9:30am at Chemung Hills Golf & Banquet Center and will feature executive networking, breakfast, and a high-impact educational program designed for business owners, decision-makers, and community stakeholders navigating today’s rapidly evolving business landscape.



Serving as emcee for the morning is David Walker of Hartland Insurance, who will guide the program and help set the tone for an engaging and informative start to the day.



The featured presentation, “AI, Cybersecurity & Your Bottom Line: What Business Leaders Need to Know About Risk, Technology, and Financial Impact,” will be led by Ken Bradberry, a technology and cybersecurity professional with more than 30 years of experience in enterprise technology and healthcare cybersecurity.



As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in daily business operations, cybersecurity threats and financial exposure continue to grow. "Bradberry will provide a practical, high-level overview of how AI and cybersecurity decisions directly affect an organization’s bottom line, from managing risk and protecting sensitive data to maintaining customer trust and controlling long-term costs. His presentation is tailored specifically for business leaders seeking clear, actionable insight without technical complexity".



The Howell Area Chamber of Commerce gratefully acknowledges the sponsors who make Good Morning Livingston possible. In addition to presenting sponsors Lake Trust Credit Union and Trinity Health, the program is supported by Citizens Insurance as corporate sponsor and Agapé City Church providing audio/visual support. Their continued partnership plays a vital role in strengthening connections within the Livingston County business community.



Registration remains open. The cost to attend is $35 for Chamber members and $60 for future members. Registration is available at Howell.org, via the provided link.



Good Morning Livingston is a quarterly leadership and networking series hosted by the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce, featuring timely topics, expert speakers, and meaningful opportunities for professional connection throughout Livingston County.



Save the date for upcoming Good Morning Livingston programs in 2026:

- May 7

- September 17

- November 5



For more information, sponsorship opportunities, upcoming events, or Chamber membership, contact Dianne Samples at dsamples@howell.org or 517-546-3920.