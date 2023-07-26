Good Deeds Coffee Bar in Fowlerville Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

July 26, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Fowlerville coffee shop is celebrating their grand opening this weekend.



Good Deeds Coffee Bar, located at 115 E. Grand River in Fowlerville, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration for guests on Saturday, July 29.



Founders Dan Belanger and Brandon Denby (brothers-in-law) started Good Deeds Coffee Bar in 2019 to offer a unique coffee experience to the Livingston County area that would also provide a platform to give back to the community.



An official ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and in attendance will be former State Senator Joe Hune and Paul Harmon, President of the Fowlerville Business Association. The Grand Opening Celebration will be held during regular business hours from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.



The event will feature a variety of giveaways, food/drink specials, and new bakery items created exclusively for the occasion including a Harvey Wallbanger cupcake (which requires customers to be 21+ to purchase) and a Signature Strawberry Shortcake Scone to accompany the popular Good Deeds Signature Blueberry Scone.



Good Deeds Coffee Bar provides a menu of food and drink items, all made in-house, including fresh roasted coffees, single origin pour overs, nitro-infused energy drinks, signature tea drinks, sandwiches, salads, and soups. In addition, they offer a selection of Michigan craft beers, hand-selected wines, and brunch drinks, including a popular Jameson Irish Coffee and a collection of spirits including some Michigan distilleries.



In 2019, the business opened their first location out of a coffee trailer at Tanger Outlets in Howell. During the pandemic, the company pivoted to online sales for roasted coffee beans by the bag, which drew customers from around coast-to-coast. Belanger and Denby worked to renovate their permanent location in Fowlerville in preparation for a quiet opening on June 15, 2023.



"We spent many months redesigning the interior to create a space that was welcoming to the community but also gave a nod to the rich history of the building. In doing so, we exposed the brick wall and the tile floor that we understand to be hand laid into an intricate pattern during the early 1900s," said Belanger.



The coffee bar showcases an antique coffee grinder that was original to Livingston County’s historic Pearce’s Store (founded in 1876). Denby said, “Pearce’s Store of Oak Grove was a family legacy for over 100 years, spanning four generations. I really enjoyed spending time there in my youth. We’ve held onto quite a few mementos from Pearce’s and it feels great to have an opportunity to display the grinder for the public to enjoy.”



Brandon Denby is a Fowlerville graduate and the grandson of the late Charles and Barbara Keesler, who owned Keesler furniture in downtown Fowlerville during the 1970s-80s, a couple doors down the street from the coffee bar.



Denby is also the Livingston County Register of Deeds, a position that influenced the Good Deeds Coffee name.



A link to Good Deeds Coffee Bar's website is posted below. A link with more information on Saturday's grand opening event is also posted.