Golf Outing To Raise Money For Police Scholarship Fund

July 26, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





An annual golf outing is set next month in memory of a fallen police officer from Livingston County with funds raised going toward tuition for those aspiring to enter the law enforcement field.



The Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Scholarship Fund will hold its 7th annual golf outing on Friday, August 6th at the Hartland Glen Golf Course. For $75 per person or $300 for a team of four, golfers will get eighteen holes with cart, a gift bag, along with a continental breakfast, light lunch at the turn and pig roast at the end.



Sergeant O’Rourke was a West Bloomfield police officer living in Tyrone Township. On September 9th of 2012, after his shift was over, O’Rourke responded to a call about someone potentially seeking to harm themselves. He was then shot and killed by the very person he was trying to help.



His parents, Dan & Arlene O’Rourke, say they wanted to help young people pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice while honoring Patrick’s memory. Thus the fund helps to provide scholarships to graduating recruits from the Schoolcraft College Police Academy.



This year’s six honorees include graduates who have since become officers with Farmington Hills, Allen Park, Dearborn Heights, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. To date, more than $100,000 has been raised, with approximately $57,000 paid out to graduates. The remainder has gone into the scholarship’s endowment fund.



You’ll find additional details and registration information about the Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Scholarship Fund Golf Outing through the link below.