Golf Outing To Benefit HHS Air Force JROTC Program

August 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Participants and donations are still being sought for a golf outing that supports local students.



The Howell High School Air Force JROTC program is hosting its 8th annual golf outing on September 10th at the Hawk Meadows Golf Club in Howell.



Golfers, silent auction items, sponsorships, door prizes, golf prizes, or items that can be placed into gift bags for participants are all being sought.



The golf outing serves as the only fundraiser for the year toward the program, which began in 2014. Every school year, there are over 100 students who participate in the program as cadets from across Livingston County.



Cadet Major Purdy told WHMI the program is dedicated to fostering leadership, character development, and community service among the cadets.



The golf outing includes 18-holes with a cart, a continental breakfast, lunch and dinner.



The cost is $90 per golfer for those who register by September 1st. It’s $100 after. There is also a separate dinner-only option that’s $35 per person.



Registration and sponsorship forms are attached, along with a donation request letter.