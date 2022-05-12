Old Golf Course Gets a Second Chance

May 12, 2022

New owners are opening a new golf business in Howell on Grand River Avenue just east of Latson Road called Tap In's.



Improvements will include a new driving range, club house, a miniature course and a high tech golf simulator. If all goes according to plan, Tap-In's should be operational this summer.



Co-owners Cade Martin and Matt Bonar, both from Hartland Township, want to bring an entertainment-based golf business to Howell and the goal is to open more businesses in Livingston County.