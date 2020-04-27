Golf Outing To Benefit Veteran Housing

April 27, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Golfers wishing to take to the tee for the benefit of area-veterans can do so at a new fundraiser, this August.



The Livingston County Habitat for Humanity will be holding their first annual Homes for Heroes Golf Outing on Monday, August 10th, at Lakelands Golf and Country Club, in Hamburg Township. The event was originally scheduled for June 1st, but has been pushed back due to coronavirus concerns.



All proceeds from the event are pledged to go directly towards safe and affordable housing for veterans in Livingston County. The four person scramble costs $100 per golfer for 18 holes, with a cart.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer at a recent press conference lifted the restrictions on golfing, but said carts were currently still not allowed, though that could change by the event’s date.



There will be a buffet, lunch at the turn, dinner, awards, contests, prizes, and more. Those off their game that Monday can even buy mulligans.



Registration is open and donations are currently being accepted. Consumers Energy is matching $1 for every $2 donated up to $100,000. Habitat for Humanity has set a goal of raising $10,000.



To register or donate, visit https://www.classy.org/event/homes-for-heroes-livingston-county-habitat-for-humanity-golf-outing/e241327