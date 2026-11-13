Golf Club & Eager Road Roundabout Expected To Open Saturday

November 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A roundabout project in Oceola Township is track for completion this weekend.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that roundabout construction on Golf Club Road at Eager Road is wrapping up.



However, due to yesterday's rain and today's weather conditions, pavement markings have not yet been completed.



The Road Commission says it anticipates the work will be completed Saturday, weather permitting, with the roundabout opening to traffic by mid-afternoon.



Photos: Facebook, Fonson Company - October