Golf Club, Eager Roundabout Among Three Local Projects This Week

August 10, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It's goning to be a busy week for Livingston County road crews, and drivers.



Three local road projects are schedule to begin Monday – including a roundabout at Golf Club and Eager roads. That intersection is scheduled to remain closed to through traffic until early November.



There’s also a rehabilitation project on Argentine Road between Cohoctah Road and East Lovejoy. Argentine will be reduced to one lane under flag control until Friday, August 21.



New gravel also is being placed along Coon Lake Road this week – between Bradley and Bull Run. All projects are weather permitting. Anyone with questions should contact the Livingston County Road Commission.





Golf Club Road at Eager Road Roundabout



•Start Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

•End Date: Friday, November 6, 2026



•Work Being Completed: Roundabout Construction



•Traffic Impact: The intersection will be closed to all through traffic. Please follow the posted detour route during construction.



NOTE: Dates are subject to change (weather adversities, contractor scheduling, etc.) Please contact Garrett Olson, Director of Engineering at Livingston County Road Commission (517) 546-4250 with any questions or concerns.





Argentine Road between Cohoctah Road and E Lovejoy Road Rehabilitation



•Start Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

•End Date: Friday, August 21, 2026



•Work Being Completed: Road Rehabilitation



•Traffic Impact: The road will remain open with traffic periodically reduced to one lane and under flag control during construction. Heavy delays are expected during lane restrictions and motorists are urged to seek an alternate route.





Coon Lake Road between Bradley Road and Bull Run Road



-Start Date: Monday, August 10, 2026

-End Date: Thursday, August 14, 2026



-Work Being Completed: Placing road gravel



-Traffic Impact: Coon Lake Road will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic only.