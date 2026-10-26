Man Sentenced For Police Chase In Ingham & Livingston Counties

October 26, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man who led authorities on a chase through two counties that ended with him crashing a stolen truck in Genoa Township will be doing prison time.



62-year-old Golden Allen Brown of Fenton was sentenced recently in one of three pending criminal cases against him.



The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office reports Brown was sentenced to 20 to 40 years for 1st degree home invasion, with credit for 841 days of time served.



Police said Brown was on a crime spree on Tuesday, July 2nd in 2024 that started in Ingham County and involved a home invasion, vehicle theft, carjacking, and high-speed police chases before moving into Livingston County.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks at Grand River and Emmons Road, damaging both driver's side tires. The pursuit continued across Howell Township, the City of Howell and into Genoa Township before the vehicle lost control and spun out near Lawson Road into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound vehicle head-on.



The vehicle that was struck was occupied by a 19-year-old and 15-year-old, who were not injured in the crash and released at the scene.



Brown has pleaded guilty to separate felony charges in Livingston County that include 2nd degree fleeing a police officer, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court on November 19th.



Then in Genesee County, records show another case is pending against Brown. He’s charged with larceny from a business for an incident on July 1st, 2024.