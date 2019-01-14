Gold For Food Program Extracts Nearly $25,000 For Gleaners

A partnership with local dentists will allow Gleaners Community Food Bank to put food on the table for thousands of people in Livingston County.



Some dental patients have been choosing to donate the bits of gold, palladium, or other precious metals removed from their old dental work to a good cause. A total donation of $24,734.58 was just presented to Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan by donations collected by the Gold for Food program. Started in 1996 by Dr. Fredric L. Bonine of Brighton, participating dentists collect patients’ old restorations and these are then sent to a refinery where they are then smelted, with the proceeds donated to Gleaners. This year the precious metals amounted to a value of $12,367.29, which was matched by Kroger, for a total donation of $24,734.58. The total amount donated to Gleaners Food Bank is $316,749.58 since the inception of the program. Dr. Bonine says patients who want to take part should inquire at their local dentist’s office if they participate in the Gold for Food program.



Pictured from left to right is Dr. Bonine, Dr. Gary Forgach, Dr. Brad Rondeau, Dr. Virginia Eick, Bridget Brown the Director of Food for Gleaners Livingston County, Dr. Jonathan Birchmeier, Dr. Walter Goodell and Dr. William Metz. Other area dentists involved in the program are Dr. Matthew Matuszak, Dr. Tara Wilson, Dr. Todd Charlick, Dr. Melissa Shalhoub, Dr. Michelle Andrusyszyn and Dr. Christina Scanlon.(JK)