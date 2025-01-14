GoFundMe Started for Fowlerville Boy Who Suffered Burns to Almost Half His Body

January 14, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A Fowlerville Schools student suffered severe burns last week after playing with a lighter near a snowmobile, which exploded and caught him on fire.



The incident occurred on Jan. 8, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with medical expenses. 11-year-old Braedyn suffered burns to 47% of his body. He is currently in Mott Children’s Hospital ICU.



Braedyn is the adopted son of Nicole and Clyde Aikens.



The Aikens received the 2023 Champion for Children Award from LACASA. The award is given to “recognize outstanding individuals who devote significant time and energy to helping children in Livingston County.”



“Nicole and Clyde Aikens have welcomed five foster children into their home, all of whom have experienced trauma, abuse and neglect,” LACASA’s website said. “Since joining the Aikens family, however, the children’s lives have included not just security and safety but also many of the positive, happy experiences that all children want to have including activities like camping, trick-or-treating, visiting water parks and even simply having friends over to visit. Nicole and Clyde are fierce advocates for what the children need and offer them unconditional love, allowing them all to achieve personal goals and finally experience what it is like to truly be part of a family.



In an update on the GoFundMe, Braedyn had surgery to remove dead skin from his legs on Saturday, during which doctors found an infection. Braedyn lost a lot of blood, and was given blood transfusions and antibiotics. He was also reportedly a little confused, but staff was keeping him comfortable.



The GoFundMe had a goal of $10,000, and at the time of writing, it was currently at $11,405. The donations will go toward not only covering Braedyn’s hospital bills, it will also help the Aikens while they take time off work to care for him.



“The family will need immense financial and emotional support as they navigate a new path forward,” the website said. “Your generous donation will help with their hospital expenses and will compensate for lost wages while they keep a vigil at Braedyn’s bedside and care for him in the future.”



