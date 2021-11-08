GoFundMe For Gregory Mom Tops $250k

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The public continues to step up and offer support for a Livingston County mother who was seriously burned last month when she rushed into a fire to save her kids.



Mikala Vish of Gregory suffered severe burns over 60% of her body on October 26th when she ran into her burning home to save her four young children, ages 12, 6, 4, and 9-months-old. A GoFundMe account to assist Vish initially sought just $2,000, but has had to increase its goal several times because of the continued financial support from the community.



The account was set up by Brynna Klink, wife of Chelsea Area Fire Authority Lt. Derek Klink, who responded to the scene that night. It recently went over the $250,000 mark, prompting Klink to increase the goal to $275,000. Klink tells WHMI that people have responded with such force because what Vish faced is every parent’s nightmare.



"You never know. That 'fight or flight' kicks in and you just...you can say you would, but until it actually comes down to it...Hopefully, it doesn't have to, but you really don't know. So she's incredible. She's an absolute hero. She has saved her children's lives and we're hoping that she just keeps continuing to get better and we can do as much as we can for her moving forward."



Clothing and toy donation boxes have also been set up outside the Chelsea Fire Station. You'll find those details in Klink's Facebook post below.



