GoFundMe For Good Samaritan Injured In I-96 Crash

February 9, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



A GoFundMe account has been created for a woman who was critically injured attempting to provide assistance at the scene of a fatal crash on I-96 in Brighton.



On the evening of December 17th, 42-year-old Amanda Strong stopped on the shoulder of I-96 to assist 75-year-old James Durante, who fatally crashed his vehicle into a median near the US-23 interchange.



Another good Samaritan, 50-year-old Steven Reid, was also hit while standing on the shoulder. Police say he and Strong were struck by a 27-year-old Warren man driving a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.



Strong was taken to the University of Michigan in critical condition, and is still recovering.



Strong received her Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University and was on her way home from commencement when the incident happened.



According to her GoFundMe page, Strong’s 12-year-old son was in the car and made the initial 911 call to alert the police.



The GoFundMe account for Amanda Strong can be found at the provided link.