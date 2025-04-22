GoFundMe for Family of Murdered Highland Twp Woman

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A GoFundMe is now set up to assist the family of a Highland Township woman shot and killed by her fiance last week.



Rachel Wooten, 23, left behind a 6-month-old son, whom her sister is now trying to gain custody of. Oakland County prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Michael Webb with her murder.



From the Wooten family's GoFundMe page:



"Hi, I’m Heather, Rachel’s younger sister.



I was absolutely blessed with an extremely close relationship with my beautiful sister, and I’m devastated to have lost the person I was closest to in the world. My sister was murdered by her fiancé on April 15th, 2025. Just 6 months after she welcomed sweet baby Aspen into this world, her life was taken from her. Rachel was an amazing woman, devoted mother, and loving caretaker of her stepson as well. She was also the best sissy in the entire world, my rock, and my best friend. Words cannot even begin to describe this tragedy and devastation. I am currently fighting for custody of sweet baby Aspen, who is currently in custody of the incarcerated father’s mother. My sister wanted me to take care of Aspen if anything happened to her and I would appreciate any help through this process."



