Fundraiser To Support Man Who Stopped Robbery At Brighton Busch's

February 14, 2022

By Mike Kruzman and Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fundraiser has been set up to support a local grocery store employee who suffered serious injuries stopping a parking lot robbery in Brighton.



A GoFundMe campaign has been set up on behalf of Kyle Thill. Thill works at Busch’s in Brighton. On February 1st, Brighton police officers were dispatched just before 9:30am to the parking lot there for a felonious assault in progress. While enroute to the call, officers were advised that a man stole a purse from a female who was loading groceries into her car, and then shot her in the face with a BB gun as she chased after him.



Joining in the chase, was Thill, who pursued the suspect on foot and was able to subdue him until police arrived, but not without sustaining his own injuries from the gun to the back of his head and eye. Police took the suspect into custody without further incident. The female victim sustained a laceration to her forehead and was treated and released at the scene by EMS. Thill, however, was transported by EMS to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor for his injuries.



The fundraiser states that it will help Thill get back on his feet while away from work, as he recovers “from his heroic deed.” As of Monday, nearly 80 donors have raised $4,100 for Thill.



Visit the GoFundMe through the link below, or here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-hero-kyle



(Photo: GoFundme)