“Do It For Dan” Memorial Ride Sunday At Island Lake Rec Area

May 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An annual memorial ride is set this weekend that honors the life of a local bicyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle while also raising awareness about bicycle safety.



The 6th Annual “Do It For Dan” Memorial Ride will be held on Sunday in the Island Lake State Recreation Area. May also marks National Bicycle Safety Month.



62-year-old Daniel Horal passed away in April of 2019 - two days after he was struck by a vehicle that had turned in front of him in the rec area. Police said Horal had been bicycling on State Park Way near the Kent Lake Beach Entrance when he was hit by a distracted driver.



The Go Liv Co Horal Family Foundation was created in his memory and aims to serve as a reminder to drivers that they share the road with bikers and to avoid distracted driving.



The Foundation advocates for safe, active mobility solutions in Livingston County. It focuses on streets, roads, and trails that will allow people to safely walk, run, bike, horseback ride, and enjoy non-motorized transportation regardless of age or ability.



Chief Officer Jane Horal was married to Dan for 23 years before his tragic death. She told WHMI he was a very avid outdoorsman and one of ten kids – adding Dan would be really proud of how they're trying to make Livingston County and Michigan safer.



The ride will start out at the Green Oak Village Place Mall at the Mike Levine trail connector near the JC Penny store. The ride kicks off at 2:45pm Sunday and travels to the Memorial Tree where Dan was hit, where family and members of the Kiefer Foundation will say a few words. The Ride will then continue and end in Dodge Park, near the start of the ride, where a community event is planned with local food service and organizations supporting transportation of various options. A Citizen Advocacy Award will also be announced and the DNR will be discussing and showing enhancements that will be made in 2024 to Dodge Park.



Participants can walk, run, or cycle for the event. Registration is not required.



To date, GoLivCo has raised and donated $60,000 to various organizations. The DNR Island Lake Recreation Area has used funds to make safety enhancements to the park. Funds have also gone toward Brighton High School Alumni Scholarships as Dan graduated from BHS in 1974. Others include the League of Michigan Bicyclists and advocacy causes to stop distracted driving and enable SAFE motorized and non-motorized transportation.



More information is available in the provided link.