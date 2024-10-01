Go Liv Co Hosting Their First Tour de Livingston This Sunday

October 1, 2024

The Go-Liv-Co Horal Family Foundation is hosting the Tour de Livingston for the first time this Sunday.



The ride, which has a 15-year history, will offer six riding options for cyclists on Oct. 6. Two trails will be paved, two will be gravel, one mountain biking trail at Brighton Rec and a ride from Mt. Brighton to downtown Brighton then back to the starting point.



One of the paved routes is 40 miles and the other is 60. Craig Wood, Deputy Director of Go-Liv-Co Horal Family Foundation, said the route goes from Mt. Brighton out to the GM Proving Grounds in Milford.



“With the approval from General Motors, we’re able to ride for a small section of the GM Proving Grounds,” Wood said.



The gravel routes will take cyclists southwest from Mt. Brighton, including onto part of the Mike Levine Rail Trail.



“It’s intended to highlight the beautiful biking options we have available in Livingston County,” Wood said.



Registration is still open, though Wood said the registration period typically ends a week before the event. The entrance fee for adults is $75, teens aged 13 to 17 is $45 and children 12 and under are free. Anyone who registers will get a t-shirt and bike placard.



Wood said there will also be a chance for people to order a Tour de Livingston bike jersey during the event.



There will also be a free family ride on Sunday. The route will run from Mt. Brighton to Downtown Brighton, a ride of about 2.5 miles, then back to the starting point. The family ride will kick off at 11 a.m.



The Go-Liv-Co Horal Family Foundation advocates for safe “active mobility solutions” in Livingston County.



“We focus on streets, roads and trails to allow people to safely walk, run, bike or horse-back ride and enjoy non-motorized transportation regardless of age or ability,” Wood said.



The organization began after Dan Horal was killed while riding in the Island Lake Recreation Park on April 24, 2019. The group began hosting the Do It For Dan Memorial Ride in May of 2019. According to their website, the inaugural ride had over 500 people participate. The ride is held every spring.



People looking for more information about the Go-Liv-Co Horal Family Foundation and to register for the Tour de Livingston should go to their website, www.golivco.org/.



(photo credit: Go-Liv-Co Horal Family Foundation)